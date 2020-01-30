Popular Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim revealed she blocked her husband on Instagram after he opened an anonymous account to spy on a post on her page. The actress had a chat with television host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the popular talk show on Channels Television, Rubbing Minds where she opened up on her social media life, how she got over troll attacks after she disclosed undergoing a hysterectomy and her plans in 2020.
According to the actress, removing her womb was a way for people to see that life does not end simply because of a challenge.
Addressing the troll attacks, Nse said she is happy that she took control of her life.
Watch the video below:
10000000_285411455752162_6498563883424442953_n
HOT NOW
- Ernest Asuzu explains why he went begging on street, thanks Nigerians for their donations
- Davido and Chioma’s late night drive ended with loud music and lap dances in club (Video)
- Burna Boy deserves the Grammy Award but illiteracy denied him – Naomi Campbell
Discussion about this post