Popular Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim revealed she blocked her husband on Instagram after he opened an anonymous account to spy on a post on her page. The actress had a chat with television host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the popular talk show on Channels Television, Rubbing Minds where she opened up on her social media life, how she got over troll attacks after she disclosed undergoing a hysterectomy and her plans in 2020.

According to the actress, removing her womb was a way for people to see that life does not end simply because of a challenge.

Addressing the troll attacks, Nse said she is happy that she took control of her life.

Watch the video below:

