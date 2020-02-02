Veteran singer and songwriter, 2face Idibia is set to drop a new album which he titled, Warriors.

2face Idibia who is regarded as a legendary act in the entertainmemt industry took to his social media platforms to announce the great news to his millions of fans.

The award winning songwriter, via the post shared the cover for the album as he keeps fans in suspence for the new album which will be his first in five years.

The news has already generated a lot of reactions from fans on social media as they anticipate what the ‘African Queen’ crooner has in stock for them.

2face Idibia debut album was Face 2 Face, an album which was released in 2004. The album had hit single like ‘African Queen’, ‘Nfana Ibaga’ and a host of others.

He has gone on to release many albums likr Grass 2 Grace, The Unstoppable,

The Ascension and a host of others.

All his album have won him numerous award and he has not relent in giving out his best.

