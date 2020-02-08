Nollywood versatile actress, Chioma Akpotha has been attacked by a social media user for disrespecting the Queen of Benin by twerking in a Benin royal costume.

The mother of two who was joined by other actresses on set for a movie, were seen twerking with the costume as they shared snippets on the Internet.

Following that, a social media user identified as ‘Joystar636’ bashed Mrs Akpotah, as she tagged their actions disrespectful.