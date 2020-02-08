Nollywood versatile actress, Chioma Akpotha has been attacked by a social media user for disrespecting the Queen of Benin by twerking in a Benin royal costume.
The mother of two who was joined by other actresses on set for a movie, were seen twerking with the costume as they shared snippets on the Internet.
Following that, a social media user identified as ‘Joystar636’ bashed Mrs Akpotah, as she tagged their actions disrespectful.
The actress, however, replied to ‘Joystar 636’ and mockingly tagged her a queen.
HOT NOW
- Shut up! You’re just a baby machine – Nigerians blast Mercy Johnson for saying no woman can go near her husband
- 10 lovely photos of Omotola Jalade’s second daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde as she turns 20
- I am currently taking care of 150 kids in my hometown, from primary school to university – Patoranking
Discussion about this post