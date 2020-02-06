Award-winning actress, Eve Esin recent showcased her new multi-million naira mansion which she dedicated to her late mother.

Eve Esin who has featured in many blockbuster movies took to her Instagram Page to share a glimpse of the newly built mansion.

The beautiful screen diva captioned the post with an heartfelt message to her late mum whom she labelled as her disciplinarian and accountant.

She wrote:

To God be all the glory. I finally gave you that honour i desired to give you mum. May you find rest in the bosom of the almighty. Your memories forever live on.

My chattered accountant, my disciplinarian, my first love, my world. I will forever miss you.

Thank you for letting God bring me into this world through you. The deal is to keep making you proud👍

#15years

Mrs Mary Patrick Esin📍

Congratulatory message have begin to flood in for the actress as fans and lovers celebrate the great milestone with her.

Its a double celebration for Eve Esin as she revealed some days ago that she was engaged by her fiancee which she’s yet to disclose.

