Last night, Singer cum actor Banky W threw his wife, Adesua Etomi a party by the pool at Mo Abudu’s Ebony Life place’s in Victoria Island, Lagos and it was star-studded. Kemi Filani News reports that celebrities in their ranks and files were present. Notable faces like Sola Sobowale, Omoni Oboli, Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Jemima Osunde, Ebuka, Waje, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman, OAP Dotun and more showed up in their black outfits as the dress code instructed.

“God is good, God has been good to me, you can see the evidence….” Banky W gushed about his wifey at the party when it was time to cut the cake. Earlier, the popular R&B singer took to his Instagram handle to shower his darling wife with lots of accolades

Bankyy revealed that the only thing more beautiful than his wife’s face is her beautiful heart.

“The only thing in this entire world that is more beautiful than her face, is her heart. Happy birthday to my best friend, my sunshine and my lady… the love of my life, my Queen and my destiny @adesuaetomi. May God bless and protect you. May His favour and grace continually surround you, and may He fulfill His purpose in your life. May He grant the desires of your heart, and keep you in perfect peace. May this be your best year thus far, and may the rest of your years be the best of your years in Jesus name. Love you Scatter. Love you forever.”

Here are some first photos and snapshots from the Insta stories of the event, showing how much fun the guests had!

