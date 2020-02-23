Former Big Brother Naija star, Frodd has given his fans on social media a new taste of the sauce he’s got to offer.

Frodd who rose into limelight after he participated at the fourth edition of the reality show which was tagged ‘Pepper Dem’ took to his Instagram Page to dish out some fashion goals to his fans.

The model and brand influencer made sure all eyes were on his page as he sent an amazing fashion statement that showed why he was loved by many fans during his stay at the reality show.

He also captioned the post with a message that showed that he will not be resting soon.

Frodd wrote:

Always classy, never trashy, and a little bit sassy.

Frodd have continued his dominance after the show as he has gone on to earn endorsement deals with major brands across the nation.

He has also been investing his money wisely as he recently unveiled his personal brand, ‘Unbothered’ which has been well received by fans and followers.

