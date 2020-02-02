Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Tacha has finally launches Her reality show, and her fans are overly excited because of this. She announced the launch with some hot photos of herself.

This is coming barely three weeks after the reality star unveiled her own clothing line ‘titans collections’.

The reaction so far is amazing for its grand start, it is safe to say that the show will definitely be a success.

To usher in her new reality show and the new month, the queen of Titans took to her Ig page to share new photos and they are absolutely breathtaking.

See below;