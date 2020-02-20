Veteran singer and songwriter, Eedris Abdulkareem has alleged that Burna Boy stole a lot of Fela’s song to become famous.

Recall that Burna Boy raised eyebrows on social media when he claimed nobody paved way for him in the industry.

However, Eedris Abdulkareem while reacting to the development during an interview with Entertainment Splash noted that Burna Boy stole a lot of Fela’s songs including the beats.

The singer revealed that the songs and beats stolen by Burna Boy made him famous.

Watch video below:

Burna Boy has however continue his great start to the year as he gets a platinum plaque for his work on Stormzy’s hit single “Own It”.

The Grammy award nominee performed the hit single alongside Stormzy at the 2020 edition of the Brit Award, the single also won them an award at the ceremony.

Burna Boy will be hoping to continue the good trend but fans will be waiting to see of he replies Eedris Abdulkareem on his allegations.

