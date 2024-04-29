Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has dragged his colleague, Tekno to filth following his outburst in an interview.

This comes hours after Wizkid threw a shade at Davido and Don Jazzy.

The drama stems from a recent online interview, allegedly featuring Tekno, that circulated earlier this month.

In the purported interview, Tekno claimed to receive a staggering 50% share of the profits from their hit collaboration “Buga,” along with a near billion Naira payout from Kizz Daniel.

The post reads;“I got on Kizz Daniel’s Buga with no sort of legal agreement.

I wasn’t expecting anything from him. Wanted to be silent about this but I think some levels of gratitude deserve to be spoken of. Do y’all know Kizz Daniel sends me 50% of every revenue he generates from that song ? After his buga tour he sent me close to a Billion Naira and I was already shocked enough by that move. He didn’t end just there.

Every month I receive millions as my own share of the revenue generated by Buga on streaming platforms… Kizz is a great guy I can’t lie.”

Tekno however, quickly dismissed the interview as “fake news,” adding a jab at Kizz Daniel’s financial standing.

He wrote; “Him money no reach. Anybody wey put out that fake interview, thunder fire your mama. #Talkingshit.”

Kizz remained silent until today, April 29th, when he took to Twitter to express his frustration.

Kizz Daniel called Tekno a “foolish person” and “bastard,” accusing him of being ungrateful for the career boost he received from featuring on “Buga.”

He wrote; “😂 Dem mention money you sef dey talk… spewing shit like anus 🤣🤣 see ekuke way we rescue with BUGA !! 🤣🤣🤣 Oloribu omo ale.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“You were my guiding light, my partner in laughter and tears” Actor,Tayo Adeleye emotional as he loses wife, shares photos from her burial