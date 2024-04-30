Legendary musician, Innocent Idibia, better known by his stage name 2baba, has celebrated his son, Zion on his18th birthday.

In a heartwarming post, the singer expressed his amazement at how quickly his son has grown.

2baba showered Zion with birthday wishes and blessings, hoping he achieves all his dreams.

The proud father also highlighted the positive impact Zion has on his life and expressed his gratitude to God.

2baba concluded his post by appreciating Zion’s mother, Sunmbo and his step father, Pastor David.

He wrote;

“Like play like play 🙌🏿 see my tiny KING ZEE OO🙌🏿

E don tall pass me like play

massive birthday blessings my dear son.

U go reach all the levels wey u dream of

Jah guidance and protection sure for u 🙏🏾

U make me so happy and I’m grateful to the ALMIGHTY

Nothing do u king Zion @zionidibia

. 🙌🏿 Its birthday season in my yard ooooo 🙌🏿🥳 🎉

#GRATEFUL

BLESS UP @sunmboadeoye @davidoadeoye

#ONELOVERELIGION

#WARRIOR”

