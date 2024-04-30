Netizens has dragged Nigerian singer, Timaya following his recent post on Wizkid and Davido saga.

The singer had tweeted a picture of himself with the caption “Industry wars,” seemingly commenting on the heated exchange between the two Afrobeats stars.

However, netizens weren’t buying it.

Fans flooded the comments section, criticizing Timaya for attempting to insert himself into Davido and Wizkid drama.

Many referenced his past as a plantain seller.

Anthony Not-Joshua wrote: ”Sit down first. When you reach to self-planting, we will call you.”

Danny Ben wrote; ”Plantain cats? You won’t talk.”

BJ Liberty wrote; ”No be plantiain dem they sell. Go and sleep.”

One Skeegan wrote; “’Calm down. We will call you when you reach to sell plantain.”

See the post below;



