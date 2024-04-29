Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has thrown shade at his colleague, Wizkid hours after he disrespected Davido.

The drama ignited when Wizkid shared a video, of OBO begging a model for sex.

He accompanied the video with a message to his fans, requesting that they “beg him like this” for new music.

Many fans interpreted Wizkid’s post as a disrespectful jab at Davido. The act of sharing the private video and the mocking tone of the caption were seen as a form of online bullying.

Reacting to this, Peruzzi, a close associate of Davido, took to Twitter with a post interpreted as a veiled jab at Wizkid.

His message said: “Lizard don Dey run mad again” (Lizard is acting crazy again).

A fan of Wizkid attempted to downplay the situation, writing: “Where Lions dey fight You sev wan feel among?”

Peruzzi did not take kindly to this comment. He lashed out at him, writing: “Shut Up Your Stupid Mouth. Who Be Lion???”

He followed up with another post stating: “Never Seen This Amount Of Lizards In My CS Seems Like I Gotta Apologize To The Lizard Community. Shit ‍♂️”

See below;



