Apostle Johnson Suleman, leader of Omega Fire Ministries International, has ignited online discussion with his recent message encouraging men to focus on helping other men over women.

During a sermon, Apostle Suleman argued that men who assist other men build a strong support network, whereas helping women can lead to “scandal.”

He suggested that women are less likely to show appreciation for help received.

This advice has divided opinions. Some people strongly agree, believing men make better investments of time and resources.

However, others pointed out that people should help others regardless of gender, highlighting the risk of manipulation from both men and women.

princeferdy said: “How can I like this 1M times? He is making sense”

fekomiceo remarked: “That is a subjective opinion sir , I know some men that I personally helped but eventually wanted to burn me from behind. Just help people without expecting anything in return . Help and BOUNCE After all JUDAS wasn’t a lady”

hon_falegan_official said: “I help more female than male and to me is one of the biggest decision ever made.”

veevogee said: “You only have a sc**ndal when you create one yourself.”

iamflash_ug said: “And you dey sponsor all nollywood, actress with your preeq and money”

tkinzystar commented: “You can help both honestly, but the i, higher return in investment will always be a man. Women tend to forget real quick, even your wife is not exceptional. So what ever help you wish to do for anyone, please don’t expect anything in return. This is my 2 cents. Udo.”

qs_mildred commented: “Men are the real people to help because they never tent to forget. But 87 woman. At some point when you even help a woman and when you can’t help no more you become their enemies. No cap”

