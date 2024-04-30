Nigerian singer Davido is celebrating his wife Chioma Adeleke’s 29th birthday in style.

The singer took to his Instagram story to share a heartfelt message praising his Queen.

OBO described her as his “best friend,” “confidant,” and the “best he ever had.”

While wishing his wife a happy birthday , Davido vowed his love and commitment, saying “Now till 4eva!”

“Happy birthday to My best friend, my confidant, the best I ever had! Now till 4eva!!! And soldier! Try am first u go collect”. He wrote.

Davido also shared a loving video of himself and Chef Chi having fun in Jamaica.

See below;

ALSO READ: “As the boys don dey go crazy, make we go crazy too” – Teni challenges Ayra Starr, Simi, Tiwa Savage & other female artistes (Video)