Nigerian singer, Skales has expressed his struggles with loneliness despite his financial success.

In a series of posts shared via his Instagram story, the music star, known for his hit song “Shake Body,” revealed a side of his life that wealth can’t touch.

He admitted to feeling isolated and deeply missing his mother, who passed away two years ago.

Skales went on to express his grief. He revealed that he is missing his truest love, his late mother and his daughter.

He also revealed he has an estranged relationship with his ex-wife, who has custody of their daughter. This distance from his family appears to be a significant source of pain.

Writing further, the singer described love in the modern world as “a joke.” He seemed to fear being truly alone, with no close family members for support.

Despite his personal struggles with loneliness, Skales offered a message of appreciation for family. He urged those who have a family to thank God every time.

In his words;

“I got money but I am lonely ASF. I miss my motherLOVE is a joke in this gen.. I miss my mother so much my … truest love then my daughter. I am so lonely in this world. Love is bullshit !!!! you better love strategically.

“I have nο form of family at all no mother no father no uncle no aunty no cousin no single bloodline fam hold God close… nobody has your best interest at heart.. its scary fam. if you have family thank God every time. I am a lonely man that’s scared for my life everyday i have no one at all… its

scary.. I got God tho.. but love is nonsense believe in that shit at your own risk.

“I could trade most of this dvmb b**** to get my mom back. This is the most broken as a man I have ever felt. I miss my mother cos I would have been on a call with her right now.”

