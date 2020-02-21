American rapper, Cardi B in a statement on Friday calls herself Chioma B as she is set to visit Africa again this year.

The rapper will this time be visiting South Africa. She confirmed her visit on Twitter as she wrote,

“SOUTH AFRICA !! Chioma B is coming !!!!….Teach me more bout your country in the comments.”

Cardi B is expected to headline for the 10th anniversary of Castle Lite Unlock concert.

The likes of Drake, J Cole, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Meek Mill have at one time headlined the hip hop concert in South Africa.

Recall that Cardi B got the name Chioma B in 2019 when she visited Nigeria for the first time and ever since then she had fallen in love with the country.

She also have some pictures of her dressing in Nigerian attires.

At some point early this year, she disclosed her desire to get a Nigerian visa.

