According to eyewitness reports, a man has slumped and died instantly at Ojota Bus stop in Lagos state. The wife of this unidentified man was captured in a video crying out in gross pain.

A Twitter user who was at the scene revealed that the deceased and wife had alighted from a bus at the Ojota Bus stop and he suddenly slumped on the ground dying instantly. The wife, however, was beyond consolation as people tried to keep her calm after the death of the man was confirmed.

Twitter user who witnessed the sad incident, wrote: The man on the ground died on transit this morning upon his arrival with his wife at Ojota bus stop, Lagos. Cause of death unknown. This Life

Watch the video below;

