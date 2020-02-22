According to the latest reports, Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has welcomed his first child with his adorable partner.

The Germany International who could not hide the joy that the new born baby brought took to his Twitter account to share the good news with his millions of fans.

Sharing an adorable picture of him holding the hand of the baby, Rudiger wrote:

“That feeling of being a father for the first time is just incredible ❤️

Welcome to the world, Djamal Sahr Rüdiger

🙏🙏 #mySon #myWorld #myPriority #AlwaysBelieve”

Rudiger has established himself in the heart of Chelsea’s defense as he continues to impress Frank Lampard with his performance.

He is hopeful that his good form can help the club in achieving their aims for the season.

In another report, Rudiger and his Chelsea teammates are preparing for their next clash which will be against Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

