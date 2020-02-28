Nollywood actress, Ifu Ennada has lamented the rate at which face mask is now being sold after the Coronavirus hit Nigeria.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Health announced the first case of Coronavirus in the country earlier this morning.

With Nigerians now taking preventive measures against the disease, some citizens are taking advantage of the situation as well by hiking the price of face mask use in preventing the spread of the virus.

Ifu Ennada who was not pleased with this took to her Instagram Page to lament on why Nigerians tend to take advantage of situations like this.

The actress revealed via the post that the mask which was sold at the rate of 750 is now being sold at the rate of 10, 000, adding that Nigerians are the source of their problem.

She posted: