Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to a publicatio on a popular sports news platform that described him as an American Singer. The singer was video’d partying hard with a premier league club stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in Dubai and it sure made headlines in the sporting world.

The Chelsea pair met up with Nigerian singer Davido and were captured dancing and partying with girls in a Dubai nightclub on Sunday evening.

Davido took to his social media page to correct the error in the publication on Mail Online Sports. The reports states:

Tammy Abraham dances on the sofas and rubs shoulders with American singer Davido as Premier League stars make most of winter break in Dubai

Davido in response wrote: F*ck y’ll I’m Nigerian!! Hoe!!

