Popular cross-dresser and instagram drama queen Bobrisky has revealed the major reason why he hates to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

With the 14th day of February set aside for the celebration of Love, the male barbie has noted that he dislike the day because of the numerous affairs he’s into.

Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Okuneye noted that the day is usually an awful day for people like him who have numerous boyfriends.

He wrote:

I really don’t like FEB 14 because that day is called casting day 😂😂😂😂😂for those of us with plenty boyfriends

Bobrisky have not been shy in showcasing his love for his boyfriends whom he claimed have been spoiling him with cash gift.

Despite that he has not been showcasing the face of his boyfriend on social media, Bobrisky have been consistent in updating fans when he visit them.

The male barbie recently warned all upcoming cross-dresser’s that he’s throne as the number one in the country is not up for grabs.

HOT NOW

Shut up! You’re just a baby machine – Nigerians blast Mercy Johnson for saying no woman can go near her husband

10 lovely photos of Omotola Jalade’s second daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde as she turns 20

I am currently taking care of 150 kids in my hometown, from primary school to university – Patoranking