Nigeria’s former controversial senator, Dino Melaye from Kogi State has bagged his 6th Masters Degree.

The former Senator who was known as the Singing Senator as a result of his singing talents made this known via his social media handle as he shared photos to confirm his claim while congratulating himself on his 6th Masters Degree.

He bagged a Master Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from the Ahmadu Bello University.

A look at Dino Melaye social media handle showed the former Senator went back to school shortly after he lost his return to the Senate to Sen. Adeyemi Smart in the Kogi Supplementary election.

However, going by the comments by Nigerians on Melaye’s social media page, many are sceptical about his new degree.

