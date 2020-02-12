Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo has got got tongues rolling on her timeline after making a very daring fashion statement.

The beautiful actress who is widely known for her poise and classy fashion sense stepped out adorned in a casual outfit of a white tshirt, bumshort, a SnapBack, heels and a transparent nylon material wrapped around her waistline.

Ebube who slayed as always got most of her followers talking about her outfit as it doesn’t seem to go down well with the lot. See more photos and reactions below:

