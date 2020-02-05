Nollywood actress Fathia Williams turned a year older today and her daughter deemed it fit to throw her a surprise birthday party. The beautiful teenager named Adeola Oluwasetemi Agbeke threw a party on her mom’s behalf with her friends in school while her mom is miles away in Dubai.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share a video of Setemi and her friends singing a birthday song while holding Fathia’s portrait and a birthday cake.

Fathia wrote:

”Awwwwwwwwww🙈❤❤❤❤ My god daughter threw a suprise get-together for me in her school🙈❤😻 That’s so sweet of you Omomi🙈❤💋 @setemi.xx I Love You So Much Baby💕 Thanks for always been there my love🙏🏻❤❤❤ God bless you my darlings @setemi.xx and friends❤“

