Since Hushpuppi became a popular personality on social media with his lavish lifestyle, he has not for once showed off any lady which stirs a continuous confusion in the minds of his fans. We all have been wondering who Nigerian social media Hushpuppi has been spending all his wealth with.

It doesn’t add up how a heavily rich young man like Hushpuppi will control such amount of wealth without spending it with a loved one. Aside from flaunting his cars and mansion and ridiculous shoe closets, we rarely see Hushpuppi flaunting his girlfriend/partner.

However, since Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to show off loved ones and spend quality time with them, Hushpuppi has taken to social media to wish his girlfriend a Happy Valentine’s.

Unfortunately, he still disappointed us by not posting her photo but one step at a time. And maybe the socialite is in a relationship with his cars, who knows!

“Roll with me and you’ll prosper baby #HappyValentinesDay #Gucci #Ferrari,” he wrote.

Check post below;

