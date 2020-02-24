Nigeria’s most popular teen actress Regina Daniels shared pictures; that looked beautiful, on social media in bid to entertain his fans and also flaunt his radiant look and gorgeous outfit.

The photo did not feature only her, right beside her was her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko who was also smiling at the camera. Regina Daniels was donned in black short dress and a wine wig, Regina looked classy for her star-studded event.

The young woman took to her social media page to appreciate her guests and also inform her fans and followers who could not attend the event that it was successful.

Many of her Instagram followers stormed the comment section to congratulate her on the success of the event but not everyone in her fanbase is gentle. Some mean followers joined and trolled the young actress that she was looking old.

