Zlatan and his crew members were driving in Lagos traffic at night when a army of street boys match to their car to pay homage to them.

However, things had a twist when one of the boys who was putting on a “Marlian” shirt and in front of the others, was asked to spell Marlians and win 100k on the spot.

The young man could not spell it correctly and Zlatan Ibile could not hold back but to curse and insult him. “God Punish you”, the “Zanku” crooner can be heard in the video.

Some Social media users however think that his attitude was wrong and he should not have ever acted in such manner.

“Fucking wrong… Why should he insult him na. Because you can spell Marlian doesn’t mean you are better than him in everything”, a fan said while condemning the act.

