In an exasperating report obtained from Signal NG, it was alleged that women in Gombe state of Nigeria boil used sanitary towels and drink the brew in a bit to experience an ecstatic feeling loosely known as getting ‘High’

Gombe State command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that the act of drug abuse among women in Gombe has grown from normal addiction to drugs to now boiling of used sanitary pads filtering and drinking the water to get high.

The agency revealed this in a sensitization program for the residents of Bajoga, the headquarters of Funakaye Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State, the commander in charge of the Funakaye command of the agency, Muhammad Alkali, disclosed that the scourge is growing by day in the state.

He said the sensitisation campaign which the agency carried out at the palace of the Emir Funakaye was to carry the traditional rulers along in the fight against illicit drugs abuse.

“This is because it has come to our notice that mostly female addicts have devised means of getting high without consuming constitutionally-band or known substances. They now boil used sanitary pads mixed with other substance mostly waste, filters the water before drinking.

“You see this is very bad for as humans, our society really needs the help of all and sundry in this fight as NDLEA cannot do it alone,” Alkali said.

