A Nigerian man has reportedly beaten his wife to death. In another sad episode of domestic violence, a man was reported to have beaten his heavily pregnant wife to the point of killing her.

A friend to the deceased gave a sketchy details of what happened before her emotions got the better part of her. She revealed that the beating has been on for a while and her friend was advised not to leave the marriage due to the stigma she’d get from people.

Giving a detailed report on how her friend Died, she said she was beaten till her spleen got damaged which led to internal bleeding. She was rushed to the hospital but the doctors could only save the baby while Yemisi passed on.

The woman left behind 4 children including the premature born baby who’s still in the incubator.

HOT NOW