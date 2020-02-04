Nathaniel Samuel, the young man that was apprehended for being in possession of an improvised explosive device (IED) at Bishop Oyedepo’s church, Living Faith Church a.k.a Winners Chapel in Sabon Tasha area of Chikun local government area in Kaduna State, has claimed he thought the bag contatined items for decoration.

The suspect from Bauchi State when paraded before newsmen, said he got the bag from a woman named ‘Grace’ after attending an event the previous day.

Samuel said;

“I went to the church in the morning at about past 8 am, so while I was seating down, I was listening to the sermon from the man of God. All of a sudden I had a stomach ache, so I decided to go and use the toilet. “When I came into the church I was holding a bag which contained some of my items, some of my documents because a day before that day, I went for an event at Ngwamboro, Sabo. “We got it from the event through a lady I told them about and her name is Grace; when she gave it to me, I never knew what the devices were until after my bag was searched that I got to understand what they are.”

He also alleged that the policemen who interrogated him at the police station found that the bag had no explosives but just “mere” fireworks for decoration.

Samuel added;

“But at the long run, when they interviewed me at the police station, they discovered they are not explosives; they are mere fireworks for decoration.”

Commenting on the arrest, Police spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo alleged that the suspect had an intention of wrecking havoc in the church before being nabbed by vigilant security personnel.

Sabo said;