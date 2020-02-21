Nigerian entertainer and show businessman, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada in a latest statement has continue is fight against fake pastor.

Charly Boy, who shared photos of himself at Inspiration FM, wrote on social media that God gave man sense, reason and intellect to use and not to forgo them.

He said, “I do not believe that the same God who has endowed us with sense, reason, and intellect has intended us to forgo their use, thereby turning ourselves to confirm Mumu’s. Is your Pastor for real or for a reality Show?”

Recall that Charly Boy released a new song featuring Falz tha Bahd Guy titled God of Men, which talks about fake pastors.

Charly Boy is currently promoting the songs across various media in the country.

