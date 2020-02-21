Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media to encourage ladies who have bleached their skin and undergone

cosmetic surgery .

According to the actress, it is not a crime to bleach one’s skin or undergo enhancement surgeries.

Sharing on Instagram, she pointed out that she is open to any cosmetic brands as she wouldn’t mind working with them.

Miss Idemudia went further to encourage society not to discriminate against ladies who have bleached their skin as she calls for the ladies not to be shy as well.

