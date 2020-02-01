Nigerian singer Teni Apata, popularly known as Teni the Entertainer has revealed that she sees no wrong in a woman proposing to a man.
The plum singer was in a chatty mood earlier today on her Twitter page, telling her fans she’s living her best life in Mauritius where she’s billed to perform tonight.
Btw it’s not wrong for a woman to propose to her man!, she said.
— OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) February 1, 2020
Teni didn’t stop at that tweet, she took the liberty of taking a dig at feminists who don’t buy into her opinion. She wrote:
Y’all are feminists till it’s time to bend on one knee to ask a man to marry you! Aren’t we equal?
