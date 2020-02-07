American singer and songwriter, Melissa Viviane Jefferson popularly known as Lizzo has caused havoc on social media after releasing some sultry pictures of herself.

Lizzo, who have captured the heart of many fans across the globe with her sweet and adorable vocals took to her Gram to share the pictures to her millions of fans.

Dressed in a red bikini which revealed all her curves and endowment, the award winning singer got her fans on a standstill making sure they are glued to her page.

See photos below:

Lizzo was among the biggest winner at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Award which was held some days ago.

The rapper and flutist had 8 nominations and won the best pop solo performance and best traditional R&B performance.

