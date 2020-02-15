A passenger who has not been identified as at the time of compiling this report was said to have dived into the lagoon around Third Mainland Bridge, earlier on Saturday in Lagos State.

The Uber driver who was commuting the unidentified passenger from Gbagada to his destination, revealed, the man had boarded a car-hailing service, complained of a stomach ache and requested to have the car parked the Third Mainland Bridge.

After parking, the yet-to-be-identified man disembarked from the vehicle and jumped into the ocean around 11am.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, saying that rescue operation was ongoing.

He said, “The guy boarded Uber from Gbagada and when they got to the Third Mainland Bridge, he told the driver that he had stomach upset and that he needed to relieve himself.”

“So when the driver parked, he got down from the vehicle, abandoned his belongings and jumped into the water. The incident happened around 11 am and our team has responded but I can’t confirm if he would be rescued alive or dead.”

HOT NOW