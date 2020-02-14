Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe as taken to her Instagram page to reveal she is excited about this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration. The actress who has been in out of the country rvealed that she is so excited to be spending the day of love in Nigeria as she arrives just in time.

Sharing a beautiful bikini photo by the poolside, Mercy Aigbe wrote:

‘Got back just in time for valentines….. morning fam’

We guess the single mother of two might have plans for herself later today following a recent Youtube video she made days ago, recounting the bitter experience in the hands of her former husband, Lanre Gentry. View post here

HOT NOW