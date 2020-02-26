Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley in a recent tweet has dished out some relationship tips to his fans.

Naira Marley in his tweet revealed how guys would know whether they are the main guy or the side guy with a lady.

According to Naira Marley, if a lady doesn’t engage in oral sex with a guy, he should know he is the side guy.

See his tweet below:

This is what Naira Marley can say and it wouldn’t come as a shock to most of his fans.

Recall that the rapper was in the news earlier this week when he issued a threat to the administrators of micro-blogging platform, Twitter over getting his handle verified.

However, Twitter didn’t wait for him to carry out his threat before his account was finally verified.

Naira Marley has created a name for himself amidst his fans, who are mostly youths and have coined the name ‘Marlians’ for themselves, which is a tag for any follower of the artiste.

