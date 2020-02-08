Popular DJ and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy became somewhat a laughing stock on social media after a video of her sleeping in public surfaced.

She is the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire and she had only one job to do…Just try keep up till you get to somewhere more private.

In a short video making rounds online, the billionaire heiress broke the celebrity code as she was seen sleeping with her mouth wide open in what looks like the waiting area of a building.

Web users were shocked to see the manner she was dozing but that didn’t stop them from complimenting her beauty and equally advised she gets good rest after stress.

Notwithstanding, DJ Cuppy recently celebrated her recent milestone of reaching a million followers on popular social media app, Twitter despite the criticism she gets.

