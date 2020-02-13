According to a new photo that surfaced on social media, American songster, Chris Brown has added to his collection of body tattoo.

The 30-year-old singer and father of two recently got a massive Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face below the tiny ink he got of his Black Pyramid clothing brand logo.

Celebrity tattoo artist, GANGA a.k.a. Joaquin Lopez, who shared the new dad’s tattoo on his Instagram account, wrote: “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial, here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently, @blackpyramidofficial.”

Chris Brown has over twenty tattoos on his body, each with its distinct meaning.

