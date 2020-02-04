Many a time have women been ridiculed for having kids out of wedlock while men deem it fit as a thing of prestige. Today, we’re celebrating female Nigerian celebrities that have had to raise their kids themselves with little or no intervention from their baby daddies. Being a single mother is oftentimes not a thing of choice but circumstance.

These days there are many kids being raised by strong and responsible single mothers who decided to ignore the shame that might come with their decision to give birth and take care of a child without the father’s involvement.

1. Mercy Aigbe:

This Nollywood actress is a mother of two beautiful kids, Juwon and Michelle. The kids look very healthy and well and it is obvious that their mother takes good care of them despite having to raise them alone.

The actress is currently out of the country as she visits her only daughter Michelle Gentry who is a student in Canada. The actress took to her page to share lovely photos of herself and her beautiful daughter who apparently must have missed her mother. Mercy hinted that she is set to start a Youtube channel that features herself and Michelle.

2. Iyabo Ojo:

This Yoruba film star is another single mother who wows many with her strength. Iyabo Ojo has two kids, Festus and Pricilla, from a previous marriage that later crashed. Despite that, she has been able to raise her kids properly. Her kids definitely enjoy what kids with both parents sometimes do not get to enjoy.

3. Toyin Lawani:

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has two kids from two different relationships that have packed up. Despite that, the fashionista is the sole carer of her kids. Lawani, however, is on good terms with her son’s father and does not block their communication.

4. Tiwa Savage:

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is another entertainer who is a strong single mother. The 49:69 star was married to her former manager, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, and their marriage produced a son before it ended.

5. Sola Ogudu:

This young lady happens to have a kid for one of the top singers in the country, Wizkid. Despite that, there have been controversies about whether he takes care of their son, Bolu, or not. Sola has called out the singer on different occasions for being a deadbeat father. Despite that, Bolu has been raised well by his mom.

HOT NOW