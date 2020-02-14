Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing who is celebrating her birthday today has got every reason to be extremely happy. Nkechi who has been receiving gifts since yesterday just unveiled herself as the brand ambassador of two major hair brands.

The actress in an IG post announced that she just signed to be the brand ambassador for Royal Hairs and one of it’s subsidiaries.

That a birthday gift🤦🏻‍♀️ haaa,Not just one but TWO … Brand ambassador to the leading hair brand in the whole world @royalhairs and also the best hair product @radiantrevive.ng 🙌🏻 I am more than excited to be part of this great family🙏🏻 I cannot even type cus words fail me🤦🏻‍♀️ Let me get hold of myself first I will be back 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ But if you love me Help say a word of prayer for the CEO @royalhairs @stevethompson_royal 🙌🏻 …..Happy Birthday to me Again💝💝💝💝💝..The unstoppable Child of GRACE💝 #ogoagbaye🌎🌈⭐️💥🌟✨⚡️

