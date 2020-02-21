A throwback video of Wizkid advising his fans on how to earn respect has given us a lead on why the Starboy rarely posts or even comment on other people’s posts on social media.

Wizkid is the type of person that will snub whatever negative comment that you post about him on social media, he hasn’t even acknowledged the long list of positive comments not to talk of comments from trolls.

This attitude earned him a level of respect on social media and reduces negative vibes on his side. In a throwback video of the Starboy that we obtained on social media today, we watched him speak on the high regard of not talking to much, and we can tell that is the reason he avoids unnecessary drama on social media.

“Behave yourself, don’t talk too much. If they don’t ask ask you any question, keep quiet. Only speak when you have something sensible to say. Then people will listen to you”

Watch video;

