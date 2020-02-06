A Fake Lawyer was apprehended in court while he was representing a client, and trying to secure a bail for the client.

According to Ghana Crimes, the fake lawyer identified as, Iddrisu Yahaya, was looking all confident and properly dressed as a lawyer.

Sharing a photo of the confident looking, Iddrisu Yahaya, the page wrote on Twitter;

“Overconfident” FAKE lawyer arrested while representing clients in court

He is identified as Iddrisu Yahaya who appeared in court, properly clad in lawyer’s garb, all confident and poised to seek bail for client.

