A faint picture of the Italian man who is the index case for the Novel Coronavirus in Nigeria has been unveiled at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital where he is being isolated and treated.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi visited the patient and facility for the Coronavirus control. He shared a picture he took with the index case on his twitter handle, said he spoke with the man and assured him that he would be taken care of.

In the photo, the Italian man could be seen faintly discussing with Abayomi from where he is isolated. The commissioner was not wearing a face mask or any protective gear.

According to Abayomi, “I also visited the #COVID19 patient a male Italian national who is isolated at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, where he is been managed by our well trained staff. I spoke to him and assured him of

@followlasg resolve to ensure he gets adequate care #ForAGreaterLagos

READ ALSO: If them born you well, sneeze again – Hilarious story of how Nigerians reacted after man sneezed incessantly while on ATM queue

“While at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, I took time to inspect the ongoing renovation of the isolation wards. The renovation should be completed in a couple of days. I am satisfied with the renovation and preparedness work in the hospital,” he said.

HOT NOW