Nollywod icon Ramsey Nouah must be a really busy person. The actor cum filmmaker celebrated his friend and colleague Desmond Elliott who turned a year older two days ago.
The highly respected actor in an Instagram posy described lawmaker Desmond Elliott as his my dear friend and brother who has stood by him for a long time.
Happy Belated Birthday to my dear friend and brother @desmondelliot
You’re a real one and I am so proud of all that you are and continue to accomplish. 🥂 to having the best year yet and continually smashing every single one of those ceilings. He wrote
