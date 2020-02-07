Nigerian actor and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, Richard Mofe-Damijo has joined the debate of which country cooks the best Jollof that has been a long competition between Nigeria and Ghana.

recently made public in a video that the best jollof rice he has ever eaten was in Ghana he made this known on February 7 2020 on his instagram page @mofedamijo.

On the otherhand,the ace movie actor was quick to burst the bubbles of the Ghanians that though he ate it in Ghana but the cook is a Nigerian citizen.

However, this has sparked varying reactions from social media followers across board. It will appear that many agreed with the veteran on this opinion while others reckoned that he was always going to give the accolade of the better jollof rice to Nigerians.

With 1.7 million followers on his Instagram , various interesting comments have been brought to fore on this video that has gone viral.

Watch his confession below..

