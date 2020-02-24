Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, blasts a motivational speaker over her claim about Fela and the Shrine after the lady claimed her twin brothers who got arrested and spent six years in jail after going to dance at Fela’s shrine.

In a video posted on his page, the lady while advising the young boys against becoming Marlians, said

“There was a Fela in our days. When we were growing up, there was a Fela. I had my own elder brothers, that were shrine gang. They would go to the shrine every Friday. Let me tell you the good news. Two of them stayed in Kirikiri for six years. In that process, my father became very poor. “My mother, if you see my mother and they told you her age, you would not believe. She sold her wrapper, sold her clothes, sold everything she had. My father sold two cars to be able to get these guys out of Kirikiri. It didn’t work. Unfortunately, they were twins. That is what Marlian life does to you. They went to Fela’s shrine, they went to dance. There was a fight. Police came and packed all of them.”

Angered by the lady’s statement that her brothers were arrested because they were in Fela’s shrine, Seun wrote;