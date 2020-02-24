Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim said something about heartbreak in a relationship, which is making us wonder if she is going through another heartbreak or she was just dishing out a piece of advise.

She wrote a piece on Instagram in which she advised ladies to be careful with the female best friends and business partners of their boyfriends/husbands.

Her advice was accepted by social media users because it described what goes on in people’s relationships in real life but what people can’t figure out is whether the advise was an inspiration or she is going through another heartbreak.

Regardless of what it was, ladies truly have to be more careful because there could be more to the relationship that exist between people than what they show.

