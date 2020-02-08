American singer and songwriter, Ciara has taken to her Instagram handle to flaunt her baby bump in a stunning fashion statement.

The media personality and model gave fans a stunning view of her tummy as she’s set to give her husband Russell Wilson their second child together.

Ciara who rocked a cute black outfit which revealed her hot legs made sure she dished out another fashion goal to all pregnant women across the globe.

See the beautiful pictures below:

Ciara and Russell already have one daughter together, named Sienna, and it will be Ciara’s third child having had her first child with Future.

