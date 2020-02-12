Olakunle Churchill, one of Nigeria’s young business men and estranged husband of Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh in a latest statememt seems to have sent an indirect shot at the actress.

Churchill in his statement via Instagram advised his followers to stop looking for a partner, and focus on their lives through hard work and determination.

According to the astute businessman, the right partner will find his or her way to you when the time is right.

The part of his message that really seems like a direct message to her ex-wife, is the part where he advised his followers to focus on rebuilding their lives.

“Stop looking for partner. Focus on your goals and rebuilding your life. The right person will eventually find their way to you,” he said.

See his post below;

Olakunle Church and Tonto Dikeh had a son together before they went their separate ways following different controversies that trailed their relationship.

